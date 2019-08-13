LatiumX Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, LatiumX has traded 9% lower against the dollar. LatiumX has a market capitalization of $318,888.00 and $4,204.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LatiumX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BitForex and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LatiumX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00272527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.57 or 0.01387020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023240 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00097113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000440 BTC.

LatiumX Profile

LatiumX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,906,901 tokens. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org . The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LatiumX

LatiumX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LatiumX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LatiumX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.