Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) Insider Acquires A$380,000.00 in Stock

Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 19,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$380,000.00 ($269,503.55).

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 5,750,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$115,000.00 ($81,560.28).

On Monday, July 1st, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 8,500,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$170,000.00 ($120,567.38).

On Thursday, June 13th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 4,500,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$90,000.00 ($63,829.79).

On Friday, May 24th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 6,250,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,000.00 ($88,652.48).

Shares of LHM remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.01. Land & Homes Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.01 ($0.01).

