Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce sales of $56.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $55.59 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $49.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $222.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.23 million to $223.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $232.05 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $235.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. 22,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 25.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,420,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 286,852 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $2,085,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 135.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

