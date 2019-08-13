L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L.B. Foster and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

NASDAQ:FSTR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. 671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,887. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $239.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.79.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $200.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 188.6% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 213,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 23.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 977.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 41,791 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 38.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 146.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.