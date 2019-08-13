Kristen O. Jesulaitis Buys 5,000 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) General Counsel Kristen O. Jesulaitis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GEL stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 408,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEL. Raymond James downgraded Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2,404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 40,243 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

