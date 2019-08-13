Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 47,527 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,527 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $51,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 63.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 301,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,153,410. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,258 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

