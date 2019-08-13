Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 10,170 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BP were worth $36,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,149,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 50,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. 2,772,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,330,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. BP plc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85.

BP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

