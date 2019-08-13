Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $41.50 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,968 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up about 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.21% of Expedia Group worth $41,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,683,552 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $795,343,000 after acquiring an additional 860,708 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $58,408,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,473,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,560,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $185,736,000 after buying an additional 239,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $21,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson set a $162.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.43.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.51. The stock had a trading volume of 301,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

