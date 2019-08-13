Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $39.56 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,657 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $39,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,484 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $38,425,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,786,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after acquiring an additional 781,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,816,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,574,000 after acquiring an additional 709,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

SLB traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $35.10. 455,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178,783. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

