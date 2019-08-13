Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $27.96 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,911 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.19% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $27,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 111,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 218,190.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $1,612,957.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,721,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kalenka sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.58, for a total transaction of $1,060,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,963.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,274 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,626. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $126.04. 13,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,053. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.