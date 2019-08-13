Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $24.77 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.36% of Hexcel worth $24,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,959,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,493,000 after purchasing an additional 259,288 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 670,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,378,000 after purchasing an additional 224,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 124,539 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,004,000 after purchasing an additional 115,448 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 392,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 101,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.33. 5,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Kimberly A. Hendricks sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $449,631.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,115.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,333 shares of company stock worth $770,283. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Sunday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.78.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

