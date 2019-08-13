Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 58,816 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,816 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $27,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 45.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $239.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,112. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.60 and a 12-month high of $302.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.09. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 64,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $15,056,570.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,747,841.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 6,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,514,693.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,191.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

