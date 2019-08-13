Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €5.30 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a €5.30 ($6.16) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KCO. Commerzbank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.33 ($8.53).

Shares of ETR KCO traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €4.88 ($5.67). 442,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a market capitalization of $486.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. Kloeckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €4.19 ($4.87) and a twelve month high of €10.09 ($11.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

