Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. 509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,808. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.12. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $621.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -1.56.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KNSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.