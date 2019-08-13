Keybank National Association OH Sells 404 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.11% of United Technologies worth $125,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $129.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,478. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.91.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen raised United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

