Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,685 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $50,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after buying an additional 482,760 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $59,742,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 216,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.78.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $208.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.47. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

