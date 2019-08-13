Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,911 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $105,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.14 on Tuesday, reaching $276.45. The company had a trading volume of 503,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344,654.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

