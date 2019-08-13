Keybank National Association OH Has $53.84 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.27% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $53,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.86. 43,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,855. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $117.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

