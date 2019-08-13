Keybank National Association OH Has $42.58 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.26% of CMS Energy worth $42,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,766,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,664,000 after purchasing an additional 175,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,237,000 after purchasing an additional 253,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,411,000 after purchasing an additional 44,908 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,191,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,274,000 after purchasing an additional 491,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,798,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,948.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $321,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,030.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,535 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,503. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.15. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

