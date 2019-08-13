Keybank National Association OH Has $38.29 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 32,437 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $264,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $215,069,000 after buying an additional 378,461 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after buying an additional 2,058,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,141,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $233,567,000 after buying an additional 72,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.65 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

SBUX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,981,200. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

