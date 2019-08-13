Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 710,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,414 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET were worth $79,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 115,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 2,173.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 113,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,239,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,190,000 after acquiring an additional 90,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the first quarter worth $9,941,000.

Get ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET alerts:

Shares of BMV:GVI traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $113.00. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a twelve month low of $2,026.00 and a twelve month high of $2,160.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.