Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of KEQU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of -0.54. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $35.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 1.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 5.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.