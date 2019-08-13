Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of KEQU traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of -0.54. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $35.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 1.04%.
About Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
