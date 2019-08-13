KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

KEMET has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KEMET to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

KEMET stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. KEMET has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. KEMET’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KEMET will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $52,361.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $73,014.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $249,468. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

