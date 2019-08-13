Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keane Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Keane Group reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keane Group will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keane Group.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.63 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

FRAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Keane Group by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 162,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Keane Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,957,000 after buying an additional 836,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keane Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Keane Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Keane Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 33,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.14. Keane Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $561.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

