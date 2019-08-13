KBC Group NV Takes Position in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spok by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Spok by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Spok by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Spok in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spok alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Stein sold 65,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,035,555.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

SPOK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. 36,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.25. Spok Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.53 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.