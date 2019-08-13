KBC Group NV Purchases New Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 129.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,433. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

