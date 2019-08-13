KBC Group NV Makes New Investment in Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Quorum Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QHC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quorum Health by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quorum Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Quorum Health by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 95,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quorum Health by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quorum Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quorum Health alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quorum Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Quorum Health in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quorum Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:QHC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 14,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.78. Quorum Health Corp has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $442.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.01 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quorum Health Corp will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quorum Health Profile

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.