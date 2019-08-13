KBC Group NV Makes New $55,000 Investment in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Heartland Express by 51.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heartland Express by 515.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 16.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 6.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Heartland Express stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,636. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

