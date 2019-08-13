KBC Group NV Invests $94,000 in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1,845.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Big Lots by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 222,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $23.00 price target on shares of Big Lots and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

BIG stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 247,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $855.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.75. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

