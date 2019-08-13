KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KBH. Barclays upgraded shares of KB Home from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Buckingham Research upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.74 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.39 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.82.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.36. 45,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. KB Home has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.49 million. KB Home had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $88,396.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in KB Home by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KB Home by 2,436.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.