KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,457,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 10,242,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. 3,316,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,853. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 484,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

KAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.