Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,377,000 after acquiring an additional 143,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,737 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12,204.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,889 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,626,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,931,000 after acquiring an additional 123,779 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.01. 1,465,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,739. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,321. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.