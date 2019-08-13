JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

JSTTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSTTY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. 15,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,042. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.15. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

