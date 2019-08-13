JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.32.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.30. 2,262,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,890,138. The company has a market capitalization of $344.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

