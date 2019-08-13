JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Price Target to GBX 215

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target (down previously from GBX 380 ($4.97)) on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TI Fluid Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 275.80 ($3.60).

LON:TIFS opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $860.53 million and a PE ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 193.68. TI Fluid Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 293.80 ($3.84).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a €0.03 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

