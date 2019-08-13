JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $40.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

PLMR traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.97. 5,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Palomar has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $30.57.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

