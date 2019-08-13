Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Receives $174.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.75.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,854. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.79 and a one year high of $173.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

