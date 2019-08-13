Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.88

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $42.87, with a volume of 490032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,481 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $446,610.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 870,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,856,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,942,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 234,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,830 shares of company stock worth $4,879,558. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.