John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 748 ($9.77) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.53% from the stock’s current price.

MNZS has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 748 ($9.77) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, John Menzies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 746.50 ($9.75).

Shares of John Menzies stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 401 ($5.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,530. John Menzies has a 12 month low of GBX 353.50 ($4.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 427.12. The company has a market capitalization of $337.92 million and a P/E ratio of -58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.62.

In other news, insider John Geddes acquired 4,869 shares of John Menzies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £19,232.55 ($25,130.73).

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

