Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after buying an additional 6,120,966 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,478,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $472,377,000 after buying an additional 3,366,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $126,518,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5,955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,311,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $231,123,000 after buying an additional 2,273,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after buying an additional 2,195,292 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $79,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

