JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

JMP Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. JMP Group has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect JMP Group to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

NYSE:JMP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,653. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $28.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.88 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of JMP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

