JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans $0.05 Dividend

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

JCO opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

JETS Contrarian Opp Index Fund Company Profile

JETS Contrarian Opportunities Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks performance results that correspond generally to the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of securities. The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Dow Jones U.S.

