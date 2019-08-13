JET8 Market Cap Achieves $322,532.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One JET8 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $322,532.00 and approximately $215,347.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00270310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.99 or 0.01308954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022278 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00095775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000440 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,960,077 tokens. JET8’s official website is jet8.io . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

