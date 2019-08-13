Jefferies Financial Group Trims Just Eat (LON:JE) Target Price to GBX 1,100

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JE. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Eat to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Just Eat to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 948 ($12.39) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Just Eat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 798.44 ($10.43).

LON:JE traded up GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 812 ($10.61). 2,335,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 668.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

