JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Plans Final Dividend of $0.51

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of ASX JBH traded up A$0.24 ($0.17) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting A$30.99 ($21.98). 1,669,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,063. JB Hi-Fi has a 12-month low of A$20.30 ($14.40) and a 12-month high of A$30.86 ($21.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88.

JB Hi-Fi Company Profile

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; music, game, and movie software products, such as CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and games; musical instruments; and whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

