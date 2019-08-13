Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 674,014 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,232,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 674,014 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.26% of Ball worth $296,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ball by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.67. The company had a trading volume of 359,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $77.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $182,684.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,826,549.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $392,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,615 shares of company stock worth $2,900,771. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

