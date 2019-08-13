Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 485,295 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,092,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485,295 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 7.65% of National Instruments worth $423,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NATI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,365,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,064 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 173,357 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 419,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in National Instruments by 662.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 123,299 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NATI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 107,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,444. National Instruments Corp has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,896,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $123,743.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,139.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,027 shares of company stock valued at $918,629. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

