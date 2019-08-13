Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.52% of Wayfair worth $336,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $52,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $74,440.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at $20,081,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $43,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,944 shares of company stock worth $5,379,784. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on W. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wayfair from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.49.

NYSE:W traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,783. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.88. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

