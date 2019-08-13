Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 114.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $990,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 38.2% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 103,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 53.5% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 11,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. 1,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

