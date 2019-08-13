Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,802 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 406.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,811 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5,957.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,523 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $11,163,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 66.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 290,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $5,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 96,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,978. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

